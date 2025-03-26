KUALA LUMPUR: The launch of Halal Oriental Market Malaysia in Queensway, London—a key strategic sales hub for the Muslim community and Asian food enthusiasts—marks a significant success for Malaysian-made products.

This initiative is the result of a strategic collaboration between the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), the Agricultural Representative Office in The Hague, and 3Bumi Trading Sdn Bhd.

“This strategic move is expected to introduce more Malaysian products to the United Kingdom (UK) and reaffirms our commitment to diversifying Malaysian brands in the UK market,” said Malaysia’s Deputy High Commissioner in London, Mohiuddin Ghazali, in a statement on Wednesday (March 26).

The launch ceremony, officiated by Mohiuddin on Friday (March 21), was attended by representatives from FAMA, the Agricultural Representative Office in The Hague, industry players, strategic partners, and various agency representatives in London.

According to the statement, Halal Oriental Market offers a range of high-quality halal products.

FAMA Deputy Director-General Faisal Iswandi Ismail expressed confidence that this success would pave the way for greater prospects for Malaysian products in Europe and the UK, particularly in the halal food and premium product segments that cater to international consumer preferences.

Meanwhile, Muna Tasu, First Secretary at the Agricultural Representative Office in The Hague, commended the initiative as a strategic step that will bring long-term benefits to the Malaysian economy.

The initiative is in line with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s vision to enable more local entrepreneurs to achieve similar success in expanding Malaysian brands to the global market, the statement added.