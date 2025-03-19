KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has proposed the creation of 139 permanent posts to empower the role and function of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosufl said this was among efforts being intensified to streamline the structure of the NSRC.

“This includes the establishment of several permanent posts to launch the restructuring of the NSRC, which will be based at the offices of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with operations expected to start in the middle of this year.

“Through the restructuring, the PDRM will lead the operational aspect of the NSRC, which will be supervised by the Home Ministry. The centre will operate 24 hours a day compared to the current 12 hours a day,” he told a media conference here today.

He added that the NSRC, which was established in October 2022, serves as a rapid response centre for online fraud cases, particularly in matters relating to the blocking of stolen funds, providing advisory services and other related tasks.

“The NSRC’s role is becoming more significant and in line with other countries in the region, which also introduced similar centres, such as the Anti Online Centre (AOC) in Bangkok, Thailand; and the Anti Scam Centre in Singapore,” he said

He said the NSRC is a joint effort involving the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), PDRM and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“As of Dec 31, 2024, the NSRC has handled 161,863 calls from scam victims and those seeking scam-related advice and information.

“A total of 72,523 bank accounts have been earmarked for their suspected involvement in dubious transactions related to fraud, involving a total amount of RM50,875,415.26,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramli said police are working on improving legal provisions related to the crime of recruiting individuals as account mules and aiding in criminal offences.

“In addition to improving the legal provisions, we plan to establish several new sections in the laws to adapt to current situations as this is an important element in combating crime.

“This is not a new effort. In fact, last year, we successfully amended the Penal Code by including provisions under Sections 424A, 424B, 424C and 424D to address the issue of account mules,” he said.

As for the Criminal Procedure Code, provisions under Section 116D would be included to grant police officers the authority to block financial transactions.

“If approved, these new provisions will be able to curb criminal behaviour more effectively, thereby creating awareness among the community so that they do not get involved in any commercial crime activities,” he said.