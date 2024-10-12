HULU DUNGUN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has so far suffered a loss of RM3.2 million due to damage to police stations and beat bases in 42 locations nationwide, following natural disasters that took place during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) period.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said of this amount, RM2.5 million in losses were due to present non-strategic locations of 32 police stations and beat bases which were ravaged by floods.

“The rest was due to storms that damaged roofs and ceilings in nine locations incurring a loss of RM559,000 while a falling tree in one location incurred a loss of RM200,000,“ he said.

He said this at a programme for the delivery of donations to flood victims of the force at the Kuala Jengai police station here today.

Ayob Khan presented donations in the form of food items and basic needs to 12 police officers and members who were affected by the recent wave of flooding.

Meanwhile, he said police also recorded a total of 3,024 index crime cases that occurred during this MTL season, which started from Nov 19 to Dec 8.

“Out of this number, 2,511 cases involved property crime such as vehicle theft and housebreaking while 513 cases were violent crimes of robbery, murder and rape,“ he said.

He said the flood season which forced residents to move to PPS (temporary relief centres) also contributed to the occurrence of property crime such as burglary.

Commenting on the Kuala Jengai police station which gets hit by floods every year, Ayob Khan said there are two suitable sites for the construction of a new station, either in Kampung Cemuak or Kampung Surau in Kuala Jengai.

He said no matter what, the process of building a new station will take another year or two.

“We raised the proposal for the construction of a new Kuala Jengai police station during the First Rolling Plan meeting of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and this application has ben approved.

“However, the previously proposed location had to be changed because the land is less than five acres. We want a slightly larger area. So we suggested new locations in Kampung Cemuak and Kampung Surau,“ he also said.

In the meantime, he added that PDRM is also identifying police stations and beat bases that need to be rebuilt or relocated, those which are not only damaged annually by floods but also riddled with dilapidated, wooden structures.