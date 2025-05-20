KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct a two-day simulation exercise for the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit 2025, starting tomorrow, involving the movement of leaders’ convoys around the capital.

PDRM, in a statement today, said that the exercise would be carried out based on the actual times, involving main routes to and from the official conference venues.

“The exercise on May 21 involves the movement of ASEAN member states’ convoys, while May 22 will involve GCC member states,“ the statement said.

Among the routes involved are from accommodation hotels to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) between 7.30 am and 9 am; from KLCC to Istana Negara for the Royal Banquet (11.30 am to 1 pm); and from hotels to the gala dinner venue between 6.30 pm and 8 pm.

Yesterday, the media reported that six highways and 25 main roads in the capital would be closed and diverted in phases in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, which is taking place this week.