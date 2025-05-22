WITH the 2025 ASEAN Summit fast approaching, road closures have been announced to alert the public to plan their journeys ahead of the international event being held in Kuala Lumpur.

Despite the government issuing early notices of road closures, the public has expressed dissatisfaction, concerned about potential traffic congestion.

On Threads, a woman recently voiced her criticism of those complaining about the closures, urging them to appreciate the significance of Malaysia hosting this year’s ASEAN Summit.

“Is everyone not aware of who is coming to the summit? It’s not just leaders from ASEAN countries but also leaders from the Gulf nations and the Chinese Premier.

“Can you imagine the recognition Malaysia will receive? The benefits we stand to gain from this summit?” she wrote in her post.

She added that the road closures were announced in advance, reminding the public to plan their journeys accordingly.

Furthermore, she noted that the summit would not last long and urged people to be patient.

Netizens agreed with her sentiments, acknowledging that the summit would improve Malaysia’s image and elevate its standing on the global stage.

“I agree. Besides, it’s not as if we were informed at the last minute. I believe the road closure alerts were issued months ago,” one user commented.

“Exactly! World leaders are in town—not your average guests. It’s about global diplomacy, not a night market. Plan ahead, stay calm, and let Malaysia shine,” another remarked.

However, others raised concerns about the impact on people whose work routines and commutes will be significantly disrupted by the summit, pointing out that previous summits did not require as many road closures.

Some also suggested that future ASEAN Summits be held in other states instead of Kuala Lumpur.

On Monday, it was reported that six highways and 25 main roads across the Klang Valley will be closed in stages from May 23 to 28.

To mitigate the impact of the road closures, the Public Service Department confirmed that several ministries, government departments, and agencies have received work-from-home (WFH) applications from civil servants, some of which have been approved.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place from May 26 until May 27, will bring together not only leaders from all 10 ASEAN member states but also leaders from China and the Gulf nations.