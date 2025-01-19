Pedestrian killed while photographing vehicle crash scene

JOHOR BAHRU: A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car that lost control while he was taking photos of an accident at Kilometre 14, Iskandar Sultan Highway, this morning.

North Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the man, 68, succumbed to severe head injuries while receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital here.

He said the man was hit at around 6.40 am when a Perodua Alza travelling from Jalan Prisma towards Johor Bahru tried to avoid a Honda CRV that had skidded before colliding with a concrete divider.

“As a result, the Perodua Alza lost control and struck the victim, who was taking photos of the earlier vehicle crash.

“The driver of the Perodua Alza, a 40-year-old local man, sustained injuries to his head, face, left hand, and right leg,“ he said in a statement today.

Balveer Singh added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We urge those with information related to this case to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ong Jin Siong, at 011-16490168,“ he said.