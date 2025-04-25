KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Energy & Gas Trading Sdn Bhd (PEGT) will make available an additional 24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas to the isolated zone at Puchong City Gate, supporting areas impacted by the recent Putra Heights pipeline incident.

In a statement today, the licensed gas shipper said the move is part of its ongoing coordination with Gas Malaysia Bhd to boost the overall supply capacity of the gas distribution network.

“The additional allocation is expected to enhance gas supply stability within the isolated zone and improve overall supply conditions,” PEGT said.