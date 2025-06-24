Penang approves land for Tun Abdullah Badawi gallery

BATU KAWAN: The Penang government has approved a land parcel in Vision Park, Bertam, Kepala Batas, for the construction of the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Gallery. The move honors the contributions of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, who passed away in April.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed the site selection, stating the National Archives of Malaysia will oversee the project. The proposal was initiated by Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican to establish a memorial gallery in Badawi’s hometown.

Chow announced the decision during the renaming of Lebuhraya Bandar Cassia to Jalan Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in Bandar Cassia. The 5.45-kilometre road now stands as a tribute to Badawi’s vision for Batu Kawan’s development.

“Bandar Cassia was Tun Abdullah’s brainchild, now a thriving hub for investors,“ Chow said. He suggested extending the renaming to the Batu Kawan-Nibong Tebal road linking BKIP 2.

Reezal Merican disclosed the gallery will occupy 0.8 hectares, showcasing personal artifacts and photographs. Federal funding will be sought for construction, ensuring the project becomes a lasting legacy.

Tun Abdullah’s son, Tan Sri Kamaluddin, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We appreciate the state government’s efforts to honor my father,“ he said.

Tun Abdullah served as Kepala Batas MP for eight terms until 2013. His passing on April 14 was attributed to respiratory complications.