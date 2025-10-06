Penang child abuse reports rise due to greater public awareness

GEORGE TOWN: Growing public awareness of child welfare and protection issues has contributed to the increase in child abuse and neglect reports in Penang.

Penang Social Welfare Department director Rozita Ibrahim said 697 cases were reported to the department between January and August this year.

These cases involved four categories under the Child Act 2001 including children in need of protection such as victims of physical abuse, neglect, exploitation, and trafficking.

The second category involves children who require protection and rehabilitation such as those exploited for sexual purposes, victims of rape, or cases of out-of-wedlock pregnancy.

The third covers children involved in serious crimes such as theft, robbery, and murder.

The fourth involves uncontrollable children where parents are unable to manage their behaviour.

Rozita said most cases involved children aged between seven and 12 who are more vulnerable to neglect and abuse.

Each case is investigated thoroughly according to the Standard Operating Procedure which includes medical examinations, counselling sessions, and long-term interventions.

For certain cases the children are placed under the care of close relatives such as grandparents or aunts to ensure their safety and well-being.

Rozita added that the increase in reported cases should be viewed positively as it reflects growing public awareness and willingness to report rather than a rise in actual abuse incidents.

The state government launched the Penang Goes Orange campaign as part of its commitment to end all forms of gender-based violence and abuse.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim urged Penangites to break the culture of silence and become active observers who are brave enough to report, speak up, and take action.

With the theme Break the Silence: Jangan Dok Diam the campaign’s main event will be held on December 13.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will attend and lead the pledge reading followed by the lighting of the Orange Stick as a symbol of solidarity against violence. – Bernama