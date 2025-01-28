GEORGE TOWN: Police apprehended four men, including two Indonesians, and seized five pistols, an M4 rifle, and 801 bullets from a boat in the waters of Perai, one nautical mile southwest of Sungai Perai, near here, yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that based on intelligence and information, the Region One Marine Police Force from Batu Uban intercepted two fibreglass boats, which had no registration numbers, at 3.10 pm.

The two boats were travelling from Penang Port to Penang Bridge when the marine police instructed them to stop for checks. During the check, they detained two local men and two Indonesian men, aged between 22 and 57.

“Further checks uncovered five pistols, including two Sig Sauer pistols with three magazines, two Glock pistols with two magazines, and one Smith & Wesson pistol with a single magazine. Additionally, an M4 rifle, 600 rounds of M4 ammunition, 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one S&B bullet were found in the boat occupied by the two Indonesians,” he said, in a press conference at the Region One Marine Police headquarters in Batu Uban, today.

He added that police also seized various items from the same boat, including a satellite phone, mobile phones, bags, GPS equipment, RM4,030 in cash, and two passports belonging to the two foreign nationals, during Phase Two of the Chinese New Year 2025 special operation.

Hamzah said that initial investigations revealed that the two foreign men entered Malaysia through legal channels, before travelling to Thailand by sea to collect the firearms. The transactions are believed to have taken place in international waters.

He said that the firearms were subsequently smuggled into Malaysia for sale to potential buyers, likely intended for criminal activities or acts of terrorism.

“The four individuals working as fishermen are believed to be part of an international arms smuggling syndicate. This is believed to be their first attempt to carry out such arms trade in the country.

“They are suspected of renting the two unregistered boats locally. We are continuing investigations, including tracking the smuggling network and identifying those involved in the arms trade,“ he said adding that the boat with the two local men contained no illegal items.

Based on police investigations, Hamzah said they believe that this is an isolated case unrelated to the Chinese New Year, Thaipusam, or Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship.

He added that all four men have been remanded for seven days, until Feb 3, to assist in investigations. The case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37).