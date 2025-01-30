A recent study by Seeking Arrangement, as reported by Seasia.stats, has revealed that Malaysia ranks third in Asia for the highest number of sugar daddies, with an estimated 32,500 individuals involved in such arrangements.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Forbes defines a sugar daddy as “an older, well-off person who helps out a younger individual with money, gifts, or experiences in return for companionship or whatever kind of arrangement they both agree on.”

Leading the list is India, with a staggering 338,000 sugar daddies, followed by Indonesia in second place with 60,250. Malaysia shares the third spot with Japan, both recording 32,500.

Other countries that made it to the top 10 include Hong Kong in fifth place with 28,600, followed by Taiwan in sixth with 27,300.

Cambodia sits at the bottom of the ranking with just 3,500 sugar daddies, making it the country with the lowest number on the list.

Netizens couldn’t hold back in the comments.

One user called Muhyiddin Hashin wrote: “For Malaysia, I think u swapped with daddys with high sugar (diabetic) statistics.”

“I mistakenly read countries with the highest sugar intake,” Masita Hassan commented.

Many also questioned why other nations such as the Philippines and Thailand were not included in the list.