PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is integrating blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations and investigations to combat increasingly sophisticated corruption tactics.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki highlighted that technological advancements have introduced new challenges in tackling complex corruption crimes.

He said the challenges include cybercrime, cryptocurrency fraud, and the misuse of AI, which have made criminal activities more sophisticated, harder to trace, and often transnational.

“Technological progress can actually be leveraged (for example) with the use of AI including its use from the aspect of data analytics as well as blockchain technology.

“Blockchain (technology) ensures immutable transaction records, while AI enhances data analytics, enabling the detection of fraud patterns and financial irregularities,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with Azam’s keynote address at the 3rd International Conference on Technology, Humanities, and Management (ICTHM) in the Maldives.

Azam said MACC officers were now equipped with advanced forensic tools and various analytical data software, as well as provided specialised training in finance, accounting, engineering, and technology.

The MACC’s Intelligence Division, Forensic Technology Division (BFT), and Financial Analysis Division (BAK), he said, are at the forefront of digital forensics and financial investigations, supported by cutting-edge equipment and expertise.

“In fact, as part of this initiative, the MACC Forensic Laboratory recently received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, signifying global recognition of its forensic analysis work in the field of technology,“ he added.

Azam said the MACC also support the use of digital platforms such as the e-procurement system, which enhances transparency in public procurement, and the transition to a cashless system, which helps reduce corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

“A system like this ensures that subsidies, welfare, and salaries are transferred directly to beneficiaries without intermediaries, thus reducing the risk of corruption,“ he said.

He reaffirmed MACC’s commitment to monitoring key sectors, including law enforcement, public procurement, and Grand Corruption, as part of its core agenda to combat corruption and financial leakages.

This commitment, he said, aligns with Malaysia’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which seeks to enhance integrity, transparency, and accountability across various sectors.

“MACC places great importance on the continuous development of its officers by enrolling them in specialised training programmes to expand their expertise and skills,“ he said.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) in fostering ethical leadership and strengthening anti-corruption efforts through education and international collaboration.