Penang customs seize RM5 million worth of ganja buds in drug bust

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Customs Department seized 52.05 kilogrammes of ganja buds worth over RM5 million from a car at the Sungai Petani Selatan Toll Plaza on June 29.

State Customs director Rohaizad Ali said the operation, carried out by the department’s Narcotics Branch, was based on intelligence provided by Customs headquarters and the Northern Zone office regarding the syndicate’s drug smuggling activities. Two local men in their 30s, believed to be members of the syndicate, were also arrested.

“The suspects are believed to have brought the drugs from a neighbouring country. Based on intelligence, the operations team tailed a Perodua Axia driven by the suspect from Jitra, Kedah, and intercepted the vehicle as it exited the Sungai Petani Selatan Toll Plaza,” he said.

“A thorough inspection of the vehicle uncovered three sacks - one beneath the rear passenger seat and two in the boot - containing a total of 49 compressed packets of ganja buds, weighing approximately 52.047 kg and valued at RM5.1 million,” he said at a press conference at the Kompleks Pencegahan Negeri today.

Rohaizad added that initial investigations indicated the drugs were smuggled in from a neighbouring country, and at the time of arrest, the suspects were believed to be en route to deliver the drugs to a southern state.

He also said the vehicle used by the suspects was a rented car, and further investigations are ongoing.

Both suspects, who are unemployed, are currently being held for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama