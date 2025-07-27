PM Anwar stresses fair development and welfare in national agenda

MUAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed that Malaysia’s development agenda must not compromise the rights and welfare of its people.

Speaking at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 Campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas, he emphasised justice and holistic balance as core principles.

“Let’s not develop while destructing. We construct buildings, industries, technologies, economic zones... but the people are oppressed, neglected. This is not true development,“ Anwar said. He stressed that sustainable economic growth must benefit all segments of society, not just the wealthy.

Anwar cited the Quranic principle of *ummatan wasatan* (balanced nation), which integrates justice in faith, knowledge, and material well-being. He also called for fair fiscal policies, including progressive taxation targeting high-income earners and profitable corporations rather than burdening the poor.

“We cannot tax the poor. If schools need to be repaired, where must the money come from? We impose taxes on the rich and companies making millions in profits,“ he said. He urged major corporations like Petronas, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and Maybank to align their wage policies with their profits.

“If a company makes RM1 million profit, but pays its workers RM1,500... how can? We have already raised the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500, and now to RM1,700. We will continue to do so gradually,“ Anwar added.

The event was attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and other senior officials. Anwar reiterated that national independence carries the responsibility of equitable wealth distribution, ensuring prosperity for all Malaysians. - Bernama