Govt plans language and etiquette training for taxi drivers ahead of VM2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is rolling out language and etiquette training for taxi drivers in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), aiming to elevate service standards for tourists.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook emphasised that taxi drivers play a crucial role as the first point of contact for visitors, shaping their initial impression of the country.

Loke stated, “The taxi industry is more than just transportation, but represents the heartbeat of public service and serves as the first impression of the country for tourists.

”The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve public transport quality ahead of the anticipated tourism surge in 2026.

Additionally, the government has increased the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contribution incentive from 10 per cent to 30 per cent to better protect the welfare of taxi drivers.

Loke highlighted ongoing reforms, saying, “These reforms are ongoing, and I will continue to work with this industry to strengthen the public transport sector for the benefit of the people.”

During the third annual general meeting of the Malaysia Taxi, Rental Car, Limousine and Airport Taxi Association (GTSM), Loke engaged with industry representatives to gather feedback. He stressed that meaningful improvements require collaboration with key stakeholders. - Bernama