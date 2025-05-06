BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Customs Department seized 86,086 electronic cigarette (vape) devices and 996.5 litres of vape liquid, worth RM5.17 million including taxes, in two separate raids conducted last April.

State Customs director Rohaizad Ali said the raids, carried out at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) and Port Klang, also led to the arrest of three men, including a Chinese national.

He said the first raid took place at 1.15 pm on April 3, when the Enforcement Division’s Operations Unit inspected a container that had arrived at NBCT from China.

“The inspection uncovered 14,200 units of electronic cigarette devices and 210 bottles of vape liquid that were undeclared during import, alongside other merchandise. The total estimated value of the goods was RM1.33 million, with duties amounting to RM205,400.

“A local man acting as an agent and a Chinese national who claimed to be the exporter were arrested. This marks the first vape-related seizure in Penang this year that has led to arrests,” he said at a press conference held at the Bagan Jermal Enforcement Storage facility today.

Rohaizad said the inspection found that the container had been declared as carrying plastic goods, but the vape devices and liquids were hidden among other items and not declared.

In a separate raid at 11 am on April 10, authorities seized 71,886 electronic cigarette devices and 786.5 litres of vape liquid worth RM3.64 million, including tax, following the inspection of another container from China, this time at Port Klang.

A local man in his 40s, who acted as an agent, was arrested in connection with the case.

“The container was declared to contain belts and wallets, but the inspection uncovered undeclared vape devices and liquids mixed with the declared items,” he said.

Rohaizad added that further investigations are ongoing for both cases under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.