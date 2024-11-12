Penang develops framework for smart manufacturing

GEORGE TOWN: A communication, safety and governance framework has been developed by the Malaysia Technical Standard Forum Berhad for smart manufacturing, which aims to boost the digital transformation of the country’s manufacturing sector, including small and medium enterprises (SME), towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) era.

Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the framework is specially designed for the smart manufacturing industry landscape in the state and the country to facilitate the adoption of IR 4.0.

“This framework aims to boost the digital transformation of the country’s manufacturing sector for smart manufacturing to ensure Penang spearheads the smart manufacturing transformation agenda in Malaysia.

“This is in line with the visions of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and Penang2030, which is the state’s masterplan to build a green, smart and sustainable state,“ he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Jom Digital: Unlocking Smart Manufacturing Potential programme here today.

This programme gathers together industry leaders, policymakers and main stakeholders, focusing on collaborative efforts, driving innovation and increasing competitiveness in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Zairil said the framework emphasises three key elements, namely communication, safety and governance.

He said it is designed for flexibility and adaptability as well as to empower manufacturers to embrace Industry 4.0 practices, regardless of their current digital level.

He added that as the main hub for the manufacturing sector, Penang is expected to continue to set an example to other states in strengthening its position at the global level through this framework.

“By capitalising on the collaboration between the government, industry and technology leaders, we can create an innovative ecosystem that supports the growth of the industry and the country’s economy,“ he said.