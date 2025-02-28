GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has extended the 100 per cent exemption on quit rent and parcel rent penalty arrears for all land and parcel owners in the state who make payments for the two taxes, until May 31, 2025.

The Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement today, announced that the extension of the exemption - initially set to end today - was approved during the state executive council (MMK) meeting, earlier this week.

“From Jan 2 to Feb 21, 2025, the state Land and Mines Office recorded a 14 per cent increase in the number of quit rent and parcel rent payers, with 17,168 additional account owners, compared with the same period last year.

“During this period, collection revenue rose by 25 per cent, amounting to RM4.4 million, while the total exemption of fines for quit rent and parcel rent arrears surged by 46 per cent, or RM88,637,” the statement read.

It also highlighted that a significant number of strata parcel owners - 86,337 accounts - had yet to settle their parcel rent arrears, amounting to RM13.9 million. The Timur Laut district recorded the highest number of defaulters, with 37,400 parcel owners still owing payments.

The 100 per cent exemption is automatically granted to all quit rent and parcel rent payers, including landowners and parcel owners who have received Notice of Penalty 6A (quit rent) or Notice of Penalty 11 (parcel rent).

However, this exemption, and the reduction of quit rent and parcel rent arrears, do not apply to those making payments in instalments.

On Dec 26 last year, the state government, through the MMK, approved a full exemption from quit rent and parcel rent penalty arrears to all land and parcel owners who settle their respective tax payments between Jan 2 and Feb 28, 2025.

Additionally, the meeting agreed to offer a 50 per cent reduction in quit rent and parcel rent penalty arrears for payments made between March 1 and May 31, 2025.

Payments can be made through the District and Land Office revenue counter, or online through the portal, PgLAND in a lump sum.