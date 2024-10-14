Penang Fatwa committee to decide Wednesday on GISBH

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Fatwa Committee is set to determine on Wednesday whether the practices and beliefs of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are considered deviant.

Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the committee will convene a two-day session starting tomorrow to reach a decision, which will then be submitted for the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“The decision will be made during the Penang Fatwa Committee meeting, chaired by Penang Mufti (Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman),” he told reporters at the Penang International Halal Expo here today.

So far, four states have issued fatwas declaring the teachings of GISBH as deviant, with Perlis being the first, followed by Selangor, Pahang, and Melaka.

Mohamad, who is also Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, added that the state is prepared to implement a faith rehabilitation programme, especially for children rescued from the group.