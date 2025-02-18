GEORGE TOWN: Penang has received 4,000 doses for the first phase of the implementation of the free influenza vaccination programme for senior citizens aged 60 and above which began today.

State Health and Sports Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said 24 health clinics (KK) across the state are offering the influenza vaccine, which is an initiative of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure high-risk senior citizens are protected from the threat of the disease.

“The free vaccine is given to senior citizens who have at least one chronic disease such as diabetes, hypertension, heart, obesity, high cholesterol, chronic kidney or chronic lung.

“It is to protect high-risk groups from serious complications due to influenza infection such as pneumonia and so on,“ he told reporters after conducting a survey on the administration of the vaccine at the Jalan Macalister Health Clinic here today.

He said senior citizens who meet the criteria can get the influenza vaccine for free by making an appointment via MySejahtera application and response to the registration has been very encouraging so far.

“So far, the response received through MySejahtera has been good and there are several KK who have received full registration until March 28, so the rest can choose a slot at the health clinic that still has vacancies.

Gooi said his party wants to ensure that every appointment that has been made will be filled, hence discouraging walk-ins to avoid problems with dose shortages and congestion at the health clinic.

He said appointment slots are given based on vaccine availability in all KKs in the state and he was informed that the doses offered are five to 10 doses per day depending on the health clinic.

The 24 health clinics offering influenza vaccines in the Southwest District include KK Bayan Baru, KK Bayan Lepas and KK Air Putih in addition to KK Bandar Tasek Mutiara and KK Bukit Panchor in South Seberang Perai.

The KKs involved in the Central Seberang Perai district are KK Berapit, KK Bandar Perda, KK Bukit Minyak, KK Perai, KK Machang Bubok and KK Seberang Jaya while for the North Seberang Perai district they are KK Kepala Batas, KK Sungai Dua, KK Butterworth, KK Tasek Gelugor, KK Penaga and KK Mak Mandin,

In addition, KK Jalan Angsana (Bandar Baru Air Itam), KK Jalan Perak, KK Sungai Dua, KK Bukit Jambul, KK Jalan Macalister, KK Air Itam and KK Tanjung Bungah in the North East district.

The free influenza vaccine for those aged 60 and above starting today is an expansion of the scope of the existing Influenza Immunisation Programme since 2006 and the voluntary vaccination programme is expected to benefit more than 170,000 high-risk senior citizens.