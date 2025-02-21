GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department (JKN) has seized ‘Gummy Original Basketball Soft Candy’ from a business outlet on Jalan Sungai Dua in Butterworth following the death of a student who choked on the candy.

State Health and Sports Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen confirmed that the seizure followed an inspection by enforcement officers at stalls near a school, with initial investigations suggesting the victim purchased the candy from one of these stalls.

In a statement today, he said the investigation into the product’s safety is ongoing, with any further actions to be coordinated with the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Programme.

“JKN Penang will continue its monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure food safety and prevent similar incidents in the future,” said Gooi.

On Wednesday, media reports said 10-year-old Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, a Standard 4 student from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua, was in critical condition at Penang Hospital after choking on gummy candy.

The boy, who purchased the candy before attending his Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class on Tuesday, died at 11 pm yesterday.

Gooi urged parents to be more vigilant in monitoring their children’s food choices, particularly items that pose choking risks, stressing that children should only consume food under the supervision of an adult.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to express my condolences to the victim’s family and friends, and I hope they find the strength to face this difficult time,” he said.