GEORGE TOWN: Penang Hill, also known as Bukit Bendera, today launched the Penang Hill Hiking Trails Mobile App to enhance hikers’ safety and experience.

Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the app is designed to guide users to navigate multiple famous hiking trails, providing real-time navigation and live location tracking.

He said the app currently caters to 10 popular trails - six from Air Itam, three from the Penang Botanic Gardens and one from Teluk Bahang - leading to Penang Hill.

“This application was also developed with safety in mind. We know that being outdoors requires awareness of your surroundings, and that’s why we have included live weather updates tailored for the Penang Hill area.

“We want hikers to be prepared for any changes in weather conditions, ensuring that they can make the right decisions for their safety. In addition to weather updates, the app will also provide the locations of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), ensuring that, should the need arise, help is within reach,” he said at the launch of the Penang Hill Hiking Trails Mobile App here today.

The launch was officiated by Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store.