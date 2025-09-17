Penang hosts first Malaysia Day 2025 celebration with huge turnout

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysians from all backgrounds expressed awe at the splendour of the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration held at the PICCA Convention Centre.

Many attendees praised the event for its lively atmosphere and wide participation, noting it was the first time Penang hosted the national celebration.

Khor Moh Nee from Permatang Pauh expressed surprise at the large multiracial turnout and vibrant performances from communities including Sabah and Sarawak.

“I live not far from the convention centre, so we had planned from the start to come to celebrate Malaysia Day,” she told Bernama.

Lai Yong He described the celebration as a symbol of unity among people regardless of race or religion.

“I feel like we are truly one, all races together here,” said the private-sector worker from Butterworth.

Mohd Zulfikar Yusri expressed excitement at witnessing the historic celebration held for the first time in Penang.

“I am very happy to be here today,” said the Bagan Ajam native.

T. Munisha Devi praised the excellent organisation and festive atmosphere after arriving at 5 pm to tour exhibitions and sample traditional dishes.

“We enjoyed all the performances and exhibitions,” she said.

The celebration with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” was officiated by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other senior government leaders from both federal and state levels were also present. – Bernama