BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized various counterfeit luxury brand goods worth RM36,642 in a raid at a business premises in Perda, here yesterday.

Its director S. Jegan said the raid at 11.30 am was carried out following a complaint received by his department from the Public Complaints Bureau (BPA) and the operation was also joined by two complainant representatives from Global Trade Shields (GTS).

“During the raid, it was found that the premises were operating and offering various luxury goods such as handbags, shoes, wallets and women’s headscarves. Initial inspection showed that five famous brands registered under GTS, namely Louis Vuitton (LV), Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), Gucci, Balenciaga and Chanel, were displayed for sale there.

“However, further inspection found that the goods were using the brands illegally (counterfeit), which is in violation of Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019 (Act 815),“ he said in a statement today.

He said that as a result, his party seized 171 units of counterfeit goods of various luxury brands such as shoes, handbags, headscarves and wallets, all worth RM36,642, as well as several business documents to assist in the investigation.

He said KPDN had also recorded the statement of the business owner, a local woman, after she came to the premises when contacted to assist in the investigation of the case.