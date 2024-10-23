Penang-level Ihsan MADANI Rahmah sales in conjunction with Deepavali starts today

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang-level Ihsan MADANI Rahmah Sales Programme (PJIRM) 2024, held in conjunction with the Deepavali on Oct 31, starts today and ends on Nov 10.

State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director S. Jegan said the aim of implementing the Deepavali PJIRM is to help ease the people’s financial burden in preparation of the Festival of Lights.

He said the programme is a KPDN initiative, in collaboration with the private sector and industry under the new branch of the Ihsan Rahmah MADANI (IRM) initiative, to help the people especially those in the lower income group (B40).

“Billion Shopping Centre Sdn Bhd, in Seberang Jaya near here, as a strategic partner of KPDN, has made an offer to sell Deepavali clothing and items at lower and more affordable prices,” he said in a statement tonight.

“This effort is in line with the PJIRM’s objective during the festive season to expand access to essential goods and other necessities for the people through this strategic collaboration.”

Jegan said that KPDN will continue to strengthen the implementation of the Payung Rahmah initiative this year through the involvement of the private sector and industry, and it will be one of the strategies in driving the government’s agenda to address the cost of living of the people.

He also said that KPDN hopes that the effort will help the local residents obtain quality festive clothing and supplies at low and affordable prices.

Therefore, he called on industry players, especially other major supermarkets, to join together in realising the aspirations of PJIRM.