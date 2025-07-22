Penang police arrest four men with RM53,500 drugs in Seberang Jaya, Gurun

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang police have dismantled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of four men and the seizure of narcotics worth RM53,500 in raids across Seberang Jaya and Gurun, Kedah.

Acting state police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the operation, conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), took place between 4 pm on Sunday and 5 am yesterday. The suspects, aged between 32 and 61, were detained in separate locations.

In the first raid, three men were apprehended in a parking lot in Seberang Jaya. A search of their vehicle uncovered two canvas bags containing 10 packets of compressed ganja leaves weighing 9,920 grams.

A follow-up operation in Gurun led to the arrest of another suspect. Police found a sack with seven packets of suspected ganja (6,995 grams), four packets of heroin (30.34 grams), and three packets of methamphetamine (3.45 grams).

Mohd Alwi stated that the syndicate sourced its supply from regional drug networks, repackaging and distributing the narcotics in Penang since May. The seized drugs could potentially supply 35,000 addicts.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama