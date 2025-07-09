Penang police seek key witness in drug trafficking case

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police are appealing for public assistance to locate a crucial witness linked to an ongoing drug investigation.

The Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad, identified the individual as Mohd Amiruddin Mazlan, 35, whose last known address was in Desa Permai Indah, Sungai Dua, Gelugor.

Authorities stress the urgency of locating Mohd Amiruddin, as his testimony is vital for the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

This section pertains to drug trafficking and carries severe penalties, including mandatory life imprisonment or the death sentence upon conviction.

ACP Abdul Rozak stated, “Police are urgently trying to locate the man to assist in the drug-related investigation as he is an important witness in the case.”

Members of the public with any information regarding Mohd Amiruddin’s whereabouts are urged to contact Insp Nur Hasanah Jamil from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at 019-3660848. - Bernama