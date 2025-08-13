Penang police warn against flag-related gathering in Kepala Batas

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have advised the public against attending a gathering at a Kepala Batas hardware store tomorrow.

The store recently went viral on social media for displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail emphasised the need to ensure public safety and order.

He urged patience while awaiting further instructions from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Azizee warned that legal action would be taken against those disrupting peace or violating laws.

A viral social media post had earlier invited the public to join the gathering.

Azizee confirmed 38 police reports had been filed nationwide regarding the incident.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The hardware store owner, Pang Chin Tian, admitted the flag mishap was unintentional.

He expressed readiness to face legal consequences for the incident last Saturday.

Pang pledged to be more careful when displaying the Jalur Gemilang in the future. - Bernama