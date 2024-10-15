Penang ready to face monsoon transition, king tide - Chief Minister

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is fully prepared to face the monsoon transition phase and the king tide phenomenon expected to occur this weekend, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the current focus is on preparing to open temporary relief centres if necessary, as well as arranging logistics to assist in case of flood disasters.

“The State Disaster Management Unit usually monitors and reviews all forecasts and warnings from the Malaysian Meteorological Department, and we (the state government) will focus on readiness from all aspects.

“In addition, related agencies must also be on high alert to deal with any possible situations,“ he said at a press conference at his office in Komtar here today.

Chow also said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is constantly monitoring the turbidity levels of raw water at the Lahar Tiang intake in Seberang Perai due to heavy rain and floods in several upstream areas of Sungai Muda.

The latest reports indicate that the turbidity level is around 470 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units), exceeding the normal reading of 200 NTU, but the situation is under control and does not affect operations at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

“PBAPP will continue to monitor the situation as the source of the turbidity stems from flooding in upstream areas, particularly in the Baling district. I also believe that after the floods two years ago, PBAPP has upgraded its system to handle higher NTU levels so as not to affect the raw water treatment work at the Sungai Dua LRA,“ he said.

He added that the state government has also approved the implementation of various flood mitigation projects this year to reduce the impact of floods, in addition to major federal government projects.

On another matter, Chow said the iconic ferry which tilted and was close to sinking after a reported bottom leak last Wednesday could be restored.

He said a company had been contracted by the Penang Port Commission (SPPP) to restore the ferry, which is expected to start operating as the Penang Ferry Museum by the end of this year.

The Pulau Pinang ferry, which was recently towed from Bagan Dalam Slipway to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal on Oct 3, is undergoing modifications to become the Penang Ferry Museum before being placed at Tanjung City Marina.

The ferry, which was originally semi-submerged in Bagan Dalam in 2021, is being actively restored by Printhero Merchandise Sdn Bhd to be converted into a museum.