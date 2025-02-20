GEORGE TOWN: Penang police recorded 7,852 cases of online fraud, with losses amounting to RM312.86 million, from 2022 to last year.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said telecommunications-related scams accounted for the highest number, with 2,938 cases resulting in RM101.5 million in losses.

“This was followed by e-commerce fraud, which recorded 2,204 cases with losses of RM34.3 million. Meanwhile, non-existent investment scams saw a sharp spike, with 1,242 cases recording the highest losses at RM126.8 million.

“Overall, online crime in the state continues to rise in both numbers and financial losses, reflecting the evolving tactics of scammers and their growing financial impact on victims,“ he told reporters after launching the “Elak Kena Scam” QR Code Scam Awareness campaign.

The initiative was organised by the Penang branch of the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) in collaboration with the Penang Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Also present was state MCPF chairman Datuk Seri Ong Poh Eng.

Mohd Alwi said that, on average, seven online scams were reported daily last year, with victims losing an estimated RM36,164 each. He emphasised that such significant figures demonstrate the importance of campaigns like QR Code Scam Awareness.

“Online fraud victims come from all walks of life, including lecturers, teachers, and factory workers. In most non-existent investment scams, victims are deceived by promises of high returns,“ he said.

Commenting on the campaign, he said it features easy-to-understand infographics and is designed to educate the public on steps to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“The QR code is not only easily accessible but can also be downloaded and used anywhere. I hope this initiative will have a greater impact in raising awareness and providing valuable information to the public,“ he added.