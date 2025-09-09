Penang River Cruise offers new ecotourism experience in Seberang Perai

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang has unveiled a new tourism attraction with the Penang River Cruise, a 15-kilometre leisurely boat ride that showcases the natural beauty of Sungai Juru and the cultural heritage of Seberang Perai.

The cruise provides visitors with a unique experience passing through traditional fishing villages, shellfish aquaculture farms, mangrove forests and the lush panorama of Bukit Juru.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai stated that the Penang River Cruise would not only add a new tourist attraction but also highlight Seberang Perai as an increasingly popular destination.

“The cruise elevates Sungai Juru as a symbol of harmony between nature and local culture while offering interactive experiences such as catching crabs, fishing and collecting shellfish.

“Tourists from home and abroad can observe diverse local flora and fauna including silver leaf monkeys, black giant squirrels, various bird species, lizards and rare water snakes,“ he told reporters after officiating the Penang River Cruise at Autocity Juru.

The Penang River Cruise is a project by Auto-City Group & Theme Reno Sdn Bhd, and supported by the Penang State Government.

Wong mentioned that the two-hour cruise features stunning sunset views and the natural phenomenon of ‘Cermin Langit’ (Sky Mirror), where water reflections create living paintings of houses, fishing boats and riverbank greenery.

“The Penang River Cruise contributes to local economic development by making Juru Auto City an integrated tourism centre combining food culture, entertainment and natural beauty,“ he said.

Autocity founder and managing director Gary Teoh revealed that the Penang River Cruise has been operating for three months with good demand from tourists including those from China, Hong Kong and the United States.

He said the new tourism product aims to transform Sungai Juru and Bukit Juru into a regional ecotourism destination while revitalising the area amidst urban development.

“The cruise helps improve living standards of local fishermen, village youth and women while complementing the state’s tourism attractions.

“Visitors enjoy activities beyond boat riding including observing migratory birds, catching fish using nets, scooping shellfish and enjoying the vast sea at Sungai Juru’s downstream,“ he said. – Bernama