Christian Eriksen signs for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg until 2027

DENMARK international Christian Eriksen has joined German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on a free transfer with a contract running until 2027.

The 33-year-old midfielder had been a free agent since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of the previous season.

Eriksen expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career through an official club statement.

“I’m really looking forward to this new adventure,“ Eriksen said.

“I’m convinced that together we can make a difference in Wolfsburg.”

This move marks Eriksen’s third club since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2021 match against Finland.

He made a remarkable comeback after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Italian regulations prohibiting athletes with such devices from competing forced his departure from Inter Milan.

Eriksen then enjoyed a highly successful six-month spell at Premier League club Brentford.

His performances earned him a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

He initially thrived at Old Trafford but gradually fell out of favour under manager Erik ten Hag.

His situation deteriorated further under subsequent management, leading to his release.

Eriksen brings a wealth of experience from his previous stints at Tottenham and Ajax.

He has earned 144 caps for the Danish national team, scoring an impressive 46 goals.

He now becomes the sixth Danish player in the Wolfsburg squad alongside several compatriots.

His new teammates include Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Jonas Wind and Adam Daghim complete the Danish contingent at the Volkswagen Arena. – AFP