Penang’s commitment to human capital development through education

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has channelled over RM134.97 million to national type Chinese (SJKC), national type secondary (SMJK), missionary and Chinese independent high schools throughout the state since 2009.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in his Chinese New Year message, said the state government had also provided assistance to various national schools (SK), Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR), national type Tamil (SJKT) schools, Punjabi and Tamil kindergartens in Penang.

“In the field of education, the state government is very committed to the aspect of human capital development, to ensure that every child in the state has access to education and to study in a conducive atmosphere,” he said today.

Meanwhile, he said 2025 is the time for the state to focus on mega infrastructure projects that have been approved such as the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project; the Sungai Perak Raw Water Distribution Project for water supply in the northern areas of Perak and Penang; the Penang International Airport expansion project; the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway Project and the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3 Project.

He said the state is always striving to attract investors from home and abroad to explore opportunities to generate new income.

To ensure that each project is carried out transparently and smoothly, Chow hoped all responsible parties would carry out their duties more proactively to ensure that each theme under the Penang2030 vision could be achieved, especially the C4 strategic initiative, namely ‘Accelerating Programme Delivery and Institutional Reform’, which was among his focuses this year.

“It is the foundation for institutional reforms that are important to improve governance, stimulate economic growth, foster social equality, and further strengthen government institutions to create a more prosperous, just and resilient state administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations on Wednesday and Thursday, he called on all parties to strengthen unity and enhance existing harmony to ensure that the people of Penang grow as an exemplary community that can inspire the entire nation.