GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Select Committee on State and Federal Relations held its first meeting yesterday, marking a historic step toward initiating institutional reforms and strengthening the state’s voice within Malaysia’s federal system.

Committee chairman Gooi Hsiao Leung, who is the Bukit Tengah assemblyman, said the meeting signalled the official start of operations for the first such select committee established by any state in Malaysia.

“The bipartisan committee was officially reactivated through a unanimous motion passed by the Penang State Legislative Assembly on May 22. Its aim is to create a structured and constructive platform to advocate for fairer state-federal relations and to strengthen Penang’s role,” he said in a statement today.

The committee includes representation from both the government and the opposition. Among its members are Penang State Assembly deputy speaker and Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz, along with three government assemblymen: Machang Bubok assemblyman Lee Khai Loon, Komtar assemblyman Teh Lai Heng, and Seri Delima assemblywoman Tan Hooi Peng.

The opposition is represented by two members: Sungai Dua assemblyman Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, who also serves as the opposition leader in the Penang state assembly, and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Izhar Shah Arif Shah.

Gooi said the main objectives of the committee include examining key policies and projects involving federal allocations, and advocating for a fairer fiscal distribution to enable the state to play a more significant role in national development.

“We also want to promote constructive relations and cooperation with federal ministries and agencies on matters relating to the state and increase public awareness and engagement on federal-state relations issues,” he said.

He said as part of yesterday’s meeting, the committee also decided to appoint a panel of credible experts to support the work, including former state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus, former Penang City Council mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and Penang Institute executive director Datuk Dr Ooi Kee Beng.

In the meantime, Gooi said the committee has outlined several initiatives to be implemented between June and December. These include a public education campaign on fiscal justice, engagement sessions with academia, civil society, federal and state agencies, as well as the organisation of a high-profile inter-state symposium scheduled for October.

He also said that the committee is committed to working across political boundaries and with all stakeholders to achieve a more balanced, transparent, and responsive state-federal relationship - one that recognises Penang’s role and aspirations as an integral part of the federation.