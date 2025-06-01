GEORGE TOWN: Penang has completed ex-gratia payments totalling RM11,770,080 to all eligible and registered fishermen under the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) for the Silicon Island project.

Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said the payments were distributed to 791 active and licensed fishermen.

“We registered 877 fishermen under SIMP, but 84 of them failed to update their documents before the Oct 31, 2024 deadline. This includes inactive fishermen, those who obtained new licenses in 2024, some who have relocated, and others who have passed away.

“Ex-gratia payments for two additional fishermen are temporarily withheld due to conflicts of interest arising from ongoing court cases with us,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the Fishermen Taskforce Committee had also decided to delay these payments until the appeals process is resolved.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old fisherman Lee Thean How said he decided to hand over the entire ex-gratia payment to his father, who owns the fishing boat, to purchase new fishing equipment.

“This ex-gratia payment is a great help for us to upgrade our equipment and improve efficiency at sea,“ he said.

Chin Yoong Chun, 48, from Pulau Betong, who also received the full ex-gratia payment, said the assistance was timely, especially for preparations for Chinese New Year.

Chin and Lee were among 10 fishermen from Teluk Kumbar, Batu Maung, Seri Jerjak, Teluk Tempoyak, and Pulau Betong who received Christmas and New Year hampers at the Fishermen One-Stop Service Centre (PPSN) in Permatang Damar Laut recently.

The 2,300-acre (930.78-hectare) Silicon Island reclamation project, owned by the Penang state government, aims to ensure long-term economic growth for the state.