BUTTERWORTH: The Penang government will continue holding engagement sessions with stakeholders on the vape industry before considering implementing a ban on it in the state.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the engagement sessions aim to gather views and suggestions from all parties on the matter.

“Last Thursday, I met with representatives from the Vape Entrepreneurs Group Association, and we listened to the various issues they raised concerning the industry, particularly regarding Act 852 – the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

“They also expressed concerns about the impact of the act’s implementation on the industry, and based on the feedback received, Act 852 can be considered one of the strictest regulatory frameworks in the country compared to other industries,” he told reporters after attending an Engagement Programme with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and Persatuan Mencegah Dadah Malaysia (Pemadam), here today.

Gooi said the state government is also prepared to consider a ban on vape sales if the enforcement of Act 852, which takes effect on Oct 1, does not yield the desired positive outcomes.

He said that a regulatory mechanism for the supply of electronic cigarettes has been introduced through the act, and the strategy to reduce its usage in Penang must be implemented in a comprehensive and planned manner.

Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that state governments have the legal space to implement a ban on the sale of vape products in their respective states.