Penang to set up committee to address homelessness

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is in the process of setting up a committee and developing specific guidelines to address and assist the homeless population in the state.

State Youth, Sports, and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said this group includes individuals struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse and are facing limitations under the Destitute Persons Act 1977 (Act 183).

He noted that the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is tasked with identifying and rehabilitating homeless individuals (beggars and vagrants) as outlined under the Act.

“However, the challenges in assisting these individuals arise due to the Standard Operating Procedures for action under the Destitute Persons Act 1977, which limit JKM’s authority to take action and provide aid in certain cases.

“These include cases involving non-citizens, holders of UNHCR refugee cards, individuals suspected of having mental health issues, chronic or infectious diseases, substance abuse, glue-sniffing, alcohol addiction, or unapproved fundraising activities,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Chee Yeeh Keen (PH-Bagan Jermal) regarding the limitations under Act 183, which hinder assistance for homeless individuals facing mental health issues, HIV, and drug addiction, during the Penang State Assembly sitting today.

Gooi, who is also Padang Lalang assemblyman, said JKM will liaise with the Penang Health Department (JKNPP) to provide medical treatment for affected individuals and that JKNPP will also identify patients among the homeless and refer them to the Medical Social Work Department (JKSP) for further action.

He added that individuals with chronic health conditions will be referred to specialized clinics or nearby health clinics for further treatment as required.