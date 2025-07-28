Penang welfare dept rescues 20 children in ops abai raid

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Welfare Department (JKM) has rescued 20 children, including a 15-day-old baby, during a special operation named Ops Abai. The raid took place simultaneously at two locations in Bukit Mertajam on July 21.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the operation was conducted with the Royal Malaysia Police. Ten boys and ten girls were rescued from a warehouse in an industrial area and a house used as an unregistered learning centre.

“The children rescued are between 15 days and 16 years old, and the infant was found with her biological mother,“ Lim said.

Investigations revealed that 12 children, including the baby, had no birth certificates. Six had valid identification documents, while two were handed over to their closest guardians. Some children lacked legal guardians and were believed to be deprived of basic necessities like food, clothing, and safe shelter.

“The children have been categorised as needing care and protection under Section 17 of the Child Act 2001,“ Lim added during a press conference attended by Penang JKM director Rozita Ibrahim.

The operation followed months of monitoring after public complaints last year about children frequently seen entering and exiting the raided premises. Lim, who joined the operation, described the locations as extremely dirty and unsuitable for children.

Five adults, believed to be caretakers, were also found and handed to police. The children, speaking Mandarin with limited Malay, are of various nationalities. Some are Malaysian, while others’ identities are being verified.

All rescued children were placed in government-gazetted safe locations under a Temporary Custody Order from the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court. They were first taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for health checks.

A Special Task Force has been formed to handle documentation and background checks for each child, supported by JKM’s strategic partners. Police investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged not to spread unverified information. - Bernama