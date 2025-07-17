Pendang police bust ‘Dika Bayu’ cable theft gang

PENDANG: Police have dismantled the ‘Dika Bayu’ gang, known for stealing telecommunication substation cables, following the arrest of seven men in their 20s across Pendang and Sungai Petani since July 10.

Pendang police chief Supt Rodzi Hassan said the first three suspects were caught cutting cables at a substation near Pokok Tai, Bukit Jenun.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another suspect at a homestay in Taman Sinar Intan, Sungai Petani, where cable theft tools were seized.

“On July 13, two more gang members were arrested along Jalan Aman Jaya in Sungai Petani, along with a suspected ‘fencer’ who bought stolen copper,“ Rodzi said in a press conference.

The gang, all locals, allegedly rented boarding houses and vehicles to conduct thefts, funding their drug habits.

“They used Google Maps to scout substations and disguised themselves with safety gear to avoid suspicion,“ Rodzi added.

All suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and have prior theft and drug-related records. They are remanded until July 19 under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Police believe the arrests resolve 22 cable theft cases in Pendang since January, with losses estimated at RM145,000. The gang also operated in Sik, Yan, Alor Setar, and Penaga. - Bernama