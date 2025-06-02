Pensioner loses RM229,606.11 to phone scam

KUANTAN: A pensioner lost RM229,606.11 after falling victim to an online fraud syndicate, or ‘phone scam,‘ in which the perpetrators impersonated representatives of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and a police officer.

State police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that the 58-year-old man received a call from someone claiming to be a representative from the MOH Putrajaya headquarters. The scammer informed him that he had taken an extra supply of medication in November last year.

The caller then transferred the victim to a police officer, ‘Inspector Hakim,‘ who told the victim that he was allegedly involved in two criminal activities.

The suspect instructed the victim to transfer all his savings into one account for audit and investigation purposes, and further ordered him to leave his ATM card in a small box on a garbage bin opposite a convenience store in Pekan, claiming it was for the police to collect.

The victim only realised he had been scammed the following day when he visited the bank and found 85 unauthorised transactions, totaling RM229,606.11.

Yahaya urged the public to verify suspicious calls with the police or relevant government agencies to avoid falling victim to fraud.

He also reminded everyone to stay vigilant as online fraud tactics continue to evolve, becoming more sophisticated with advancements in technology.