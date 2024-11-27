Pensioner loses RM577,000 in bogus investment scheme

KUANTAN: A pensioner suffered a loss of RM577,000 to a bogus investment scheme he participated in, last month.

Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, said that the 56-year-old man was initially interested in participating in a stock investment scheme, promising lucrative profits, offered on Facebook.

He said that the man was then given a link to fill in his personal information. Between Oct 8 and Nov 21, the victim made 15 transactions, using his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) money and his own savings, to purchase shares via the application provided.

“The victim was later informed that he had made a profit of more than RM7.7 million but began to realise that he had been cheated after the profits could not be withdrawn, and the investment application was deleted,” he said in a statement, today.

The man lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said.

Meanwhile, Yahaya advised the public to check first before participating in any online investment, to avoid falling victim to fraud.

He also urged the public to check the account and phone numbers received at the link semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.