Pensioner seeking RM60,000 loan online ends up RM100k poorer

KUANTAN: A pensioner looking for a loan was instead defrauded of RM105,311.72 after falling victim to a loan scam through WhatsApp last month.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 61-year-old woman was enticed to apply for a loan after seeing an advertisement on WhatsApp under the name of ‘Kota Warisan Capital Sdn Bhd (Jom Loan)’.

He said that the suspect posing as a company agent, told the victim, who wanted a RM60,000 loan, to submit personal details including a photo of her identity card and pension statement.

“The victim was later informed that her loan had been approved. However, between Feb 8 and Feb 26 this year, she was asked to make payments supposedly to improve her credit score, pay SST charges, insurance and various other fees.

“Soon, the victim was drawn into making 35 transactions to 19 accounts totalling RM105,311.72. To recover her money, the victim was asked to make even more payments and was threatened that her identity card photo would be uploaded to Facebook,“ he said in a statement today.

Yahaya added that the victim never received any loan from the company agent, but instead depleted her own savings.