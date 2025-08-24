PENTARAMA Merdeka@HOHO programme promotes patriotism through community engagement

IPOH: The Information Department’s PENTARAMA Merdeka@HOHO programme has become a dynamic platform for fostering patriotism and unity through closer community engagement.

Communications Ministry senior undersecretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib described the initiative as a game changer in promotional activities through strategic collaboration with Perak Transit.

“PENTARAMA combines music, dance, drama and quizzes in a casual but patriotic format, enabling JAPEN to deliver nationhood messages directly to the people,” he told reporters at the programme.

Held for the second year during National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, the programme visited Perak for the first time through Perak Transit’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

The open-top bus made stops at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh, Gerbang Malam Ipoh and Sultan Azlan Shah roundabout with cultural performances and patriotic activities.

The programme featured cultural performances, patriotic songs, casual talks on HKHM 2025, and interactive nationhood quizzes throughout its route.

Mazlan expressed hope that the programme would further ignite patriotism and boost local tourism throughout the participating communities.

“The response was very encouraging. God willing, it will continue next year, and we call on everyone to enliven the National Day celebration this year and in years to come,” he said.

“With PENTARAMA, we are not only educating and entertaining, but also encouraging public participation in preserving local arts and culture,” he added.

Civil servant Mohd Zulfadli Abdul Khir said such programmes should continue to help children appreciate the nation’s independence through interactive experiences.

His son Ammar Zharif described the activities as very interesting and expressed hope to see them held again in future celebrations.

More information on HKHM 2025 is available via www.merdeka360.my or Merdeka360’s social media platforms for public participation. – Bernama