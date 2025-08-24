MyBurgerLab controversy serves as lesson in social responsibility

TAIPING: The termination of MyBurgerLab’s chief operating officer over controversial religious remarks should serve as important learning for everyone according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He emphasised that this incident demonstrates the critical importance of maintaining social responsibility within Malaysia’s diverse society.

“This shows that MyBurgerLab took the matter seriously and acted decisively,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Kampung Angkat MADANI’ programme by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The lesson here is that our country has a long-standing social fabric that allows us to live peacefully together,“ he added.

In a separate development, Saifuddin Nasution reminded convoy organisers to properly brief participants on traffic regulations including speed limits and safe following distances.

“Convoys are a hobby that should be encouraged, but they must follow safety guidelines,“ he stated regarding the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme that recently drew attention after fatal accidents.

“They should not endanger other road users, especially when lives are at stake,“ he emphasised while urging full cooperation with police authorities to prevent future tragedies. – Bernama