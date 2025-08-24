No telecoms disruption reported after Segamat and Kluang earthquakes

KULAI: The Communications Ministry has not received any reports of telecommunications disruption following the weak earthquake that struck Kluang and Segamat today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching confirmed the ministry would continue monitoring the affected areas despite the absence of service complaints.

“So far, we have not received any complaints of telecommunications service disruption, but we will continue to monitor the affected areas,” she said.

She made this statement after officiating the Skills for Life Programme and presenting contributions to outstanding students in the Kulai parliamentary constituency.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department confirmed a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a 2.8-magnitude tremor in Kluang at 9 am.

Johor Civil Defence Force director Kamal Mokhtar reported no serious damage had been received to date, with personnel mobilised to monitor the situation.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi urged the public to stay away from unsafe structures and remain alert to official instructions.

Teo also announced the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s initiative to develop a disaster warning notification system for Budget 2026.

“This system will send notifications for all natural disasters and it will be included in the budget,” she said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil previously stated the MCMC would explore a direct disaster notification channel bypassing SMS.

He emphasised the system should function as a mobile phone alert similar to those used in South Korea and Japan. – Bernama