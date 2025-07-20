Perak among Malaysia’s top durian producers in 2024 - RM462m output

LARUT: Perak has solidified its position as one of Malaysia’s top durian-producing states, recording a production volume of 59,217.3 tonnes valued at RM462.28 million in 2024. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad highlighted the state’s contribution to the national agri-food economy and its growing presence in the global durian export market.

Saarani noted that from 2017 to 2023, Perak’s durians reached over 41 countries, with China accounting for 73% of export value. “In 2022, Malaysia’s durian exports hit RM1.14 billion, including RM887 million to China. Demand for Perak’s Musang King, Black Thorn, D24, IOI, and premium durian kampung continues to rise,“ he said.

Topone Solution Sdn Bhd (TSSB) played a key role in 2024, exporting 30 containers of durians worth RM20 million, including RM1 million worth of durian kampung and 100 tonnes of durian kampung paste valued at RM5.25 million.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Perak Durian Fest in Dataran Selama, Saarani shared that Malaysia began exporting fresh durians to China on August 24, 2024, shipping 413.61 tonnes worth RM24.84 million. This followed a phytosanitary agreement approved in June 2023, allowing Malaysian durians to enter 16 key Chinese provinces.

“Perak’s durian kampung is gaining global recognition, and Malaysia’s durian exports are projected to reach RM1.8 billion by 2030, growing at 20-25% annually due to logistics advancements and product innovation,“ he added.

The state is now focusing on branding, quality certification, and digital marketing to expand access to its premium durian kampung. Beyond China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, and Australia are key markets, with durian kampung priced at RM29 per 600g and Musang King reaching RM400 per 2.5kg.

Local entrepreneurs are also capitalizing on durian’s popularity, introducing products like durian chocolates, coffee, cakes, tempoyak sambal, and ice cream, which are now being marketed to China. - Bernama