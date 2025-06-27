Perak boosts economy with TVET culinary arts focus

IPOH: The Perak government is expanding its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives beyond technical fields to include culinary arts, recognising its potential to boost local incomes and the state economy.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad highlighted the growing importance of TVET in the culinary sector, describing cooking as both an art and an innovation with significant economic value.

“We must not underestimate culinary arts. Chefs earn well and command respect,“ he said during the launch of the Malaysia Culinary World Cup 2025 (MCWC 2025) in Ipoh today.

The event saw 800 participants from Malaysia and 16 other countries competing across 65 categories.

Saarani emphasised Perak’s readiness as a competitive TVET hub, offering structured skill training to meet industry demands.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the state’s commitment to aggressively promoting Visit Malaysia 2026, aiming to surpass this year’s tourist numbers.