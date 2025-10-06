Perak closes last flood relief centre as Kedah evacuee numbers drop

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak has fully recovered from recent flooding with the closure of its last temporary relief centre.

The final PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang in Taiping housed evacuees from the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

Twenty-three people from six families returned home after authorities confirmed their residences were safe.

Kedah has recorded a decrease in flood evacuees to 158 people from 48 families as of 4 pm today.

All Kedah evacuees remain housed at two PPS opened last Friday and Sunday.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Langgar currently shelters 115 people from 34 families across Mukim Langgar and Mukim Limbong.

Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena accommodates 43 people from 14 families across four mukims.

The Pokok Sena centre shows a downward trend while SK Langgar has seen increased numbers.

Weather conditions throughout Kedah are currently reported to be fine.

Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge in Kota Setar measures 1.92 metres, surpassing the 1.8 metre warning level.

At Ampang Jajar under MADA authority, the river level stands at 1.1 metres, above the 0.88 metre alert threshold.

Kedah APM director identified 18 locations across five districts at risk if high tides coincide with heavy rainfall.

The vulnerable districts include Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Yan and Langkawi. – Bernama