Perak completes first phase of traditional village chief appointments

IPOH: The Perak government has finalised the appointment of 658 out of 828 traditional village chiefs in the first phase, with the remaining 170 set to receive their letters soon.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated that the second phase will proceed after reviewing grassroots feedback and addressing on-ground changes.

Saarani highlighted past concerns, including village chiefs not residing in their assigned communities, as well as age and health factors.

“These criteria ensure effective leadership. Village chiefs can serve only until age 65 and will not be reappointed beyond that.

“Health is also a priority—if a chief faces serious medical issues, replacements will be made in phase two,“ he said during a press conference after launching the Perak Orang Asli Community Symposium 2025.

The selection process involved consultations under the Unity Government Committee, incorporating new candidates, reappointments, and increased representation for women and youth.

Separately, Saarani reaffirmed the state’s commitment to Orang Asli welfare, citing initiatives like the Kelah Sanctuary Project in Royal Belum, which boosts tourism and local economies.

Other efforts include solar system installations in Kampung Sungai Kejar and plans for an Orang Asli Cultural Village in Pos Raya.