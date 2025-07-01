IPOH: The Perak Customs Department has intercepted multiple smuggling attempts, confiscating drugs, a high-end Brabham BT62 supercar, and other illicit goods with a combined value of RM10.9 million.

Director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin revealed that the department uncovered 9.8kg of suspected ganja hidden in mattress boxes and inflatable pools at a courier service in Petaling Jaya on June 5. The drugs, worth RM966,084, were destined for export.

“Smuggling drugs hidden inside mattress boxes and inflatable pools for export is a common modus operandi used to evade authorities,” he said during a press conference. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another operation at Port Klang on June 4, authorities seized 55,320 e-cigarette devices and 706 smuggled marble tiles worth RM1.5 million. The shipment involved false declarations and is being probed under the Customs Act 1967.

A Brabham BT62 supercar, imported without a permit, was also seized in West Port, Pulau Indah, on May 27. The luxury vehicle, valued at RM6.4 million, is under investigation for customs violations.

Additionally, two refrigerated lorries in Pengkalan Hulu were found carrying undocumented pig carcasses worth RM1.5 million. The shipment lacked proper health certificates and import permits, violating quarantine laws.